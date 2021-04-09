V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
