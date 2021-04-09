USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $99.42 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.