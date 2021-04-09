US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
NYSE:USFD opened at $38.79 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.
In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
