US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.79 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.