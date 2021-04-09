Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

