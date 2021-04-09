United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $212.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $200.73 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $94.26 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

