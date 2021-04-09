United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $223,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.11.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

