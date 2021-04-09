United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,631 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 1,031,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

