United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

