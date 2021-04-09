United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

