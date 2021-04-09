United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 52,696 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.