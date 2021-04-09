United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $73.16 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

BIPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

