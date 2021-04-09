United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,186,000 after buying an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.75 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

