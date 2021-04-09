United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Whirlpool by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $595,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $233.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

