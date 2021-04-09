Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Unilever has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $981,000.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

