UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

