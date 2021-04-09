UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 142,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

