UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $824,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Shares of FB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $313.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.59. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

