UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $264.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

