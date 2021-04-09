UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of MGC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

