Ultiledger (ULT) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $36.74 million and $133,855.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.