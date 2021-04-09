Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 80,724 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56.

ULTA stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.03. 793,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.54 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

