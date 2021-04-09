UBS Group Upgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Buy

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

KTB stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

