UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,399 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $87,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,164.00.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,169.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

