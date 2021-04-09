UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $94.12 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $94,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

