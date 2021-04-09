UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 55,062 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $83,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.