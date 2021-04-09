Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,256 shares of company stock worth $14,779,966 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

