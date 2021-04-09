U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

