U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.