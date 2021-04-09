Typerium 1-Day Volume Tops $6,235.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $6,235.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Typerium Coin Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

