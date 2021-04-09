Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $128.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.65, but opened at $133.65. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $129.13, with a volume of 4,128 shares traded.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,389,861. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

