TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.