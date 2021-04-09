TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
