Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

