Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $95,000 Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

