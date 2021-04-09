Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $45,000 Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of EVFM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

