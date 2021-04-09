Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $224,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.