Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,418 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

