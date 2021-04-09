Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 25,313 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.67 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

