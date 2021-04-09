Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CSX by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 383,824 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.13 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.