Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,296 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

