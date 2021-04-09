Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

