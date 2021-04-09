Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,521 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

