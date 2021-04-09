Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

