Truist Financial Corp Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.