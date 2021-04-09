Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock worth $37,585,849 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

