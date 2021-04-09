Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,340 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

