Truist Financial Corp Acquires 53,352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,352 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $65.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

