Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 131,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,192. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

