Truehand Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truehand Inc lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.82. 63,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,501. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.