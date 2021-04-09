TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSC. B. Riley raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

