Tripio Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00085893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.44 or 0.00624339 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

